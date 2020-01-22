Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AndrewJohn Nicholas II. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AndrewJohn Nicholas II, "Drew" a.k.a. "Mr. Nick." Born Oct. 27, 1965 - died Jan. 20, 2020, the extraordinary son of Mary Lynch Nicholas and the late Paul Andrew Nicholas.



How does one live their life when as a 10-year-old child you learn that you have cystic fibrosis - a terminal illness with a life expectancy of 10? Drew chose to live with gusto, love, and nonstop friendships.



Drew's sister Louise Nicholas and brothers Paul and Tom Nicholas, were recipients of lessons on courage, tenacity, how to travel the world, to never be bitter, and be grateful for every day. They are joined by Paul's wife, Terry Nicholas, and Tom's partner, Guy Gottier. Adoring nephews Taylor Drew Nicholas, his girlfriend, Christina Martin, Paul A. Nicholas III and his fiancée, Danielle Eldredge, and Brennan James Nicholas-Harris will forever remember their uncle's laughter and joking as they continue down their life paths. Drew attracted the most phenomenal friends and loved ones to his side. His previous wives, Amy Gates and Alison Vulliet; along with dearest friends, Scotty Lima, Jeff Roets, Joel Greene, and John Gallivan, the LaRiviere family, Mandy Hemmelgarn, the Richert family, and so many others.



Drew's passions were his dog, Sadie; the Patriots; traveling the world, especially Ireland and Cape Cod; his love of teaching, especially his students at Wethersfield High School; the Drama Society; and The Irish American Home Society. Drew graduated from East Catholic High School and UConn. A shout out to his Chi Phi brothers. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind compassionate spirit. As Irish poet Eileen Carney Hulme wrote in her poem "Belonging:"



"Small spaces of silence in between borrowed breaths, arms tighten at the whisper of a name, all the words of the heart the unanswered questions are at this moment blue rolling waves."



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







AndrewJohn Nicholas II, "Drew" a.k.a. "Mr. Nick." Born Oct. 27, 1965 - died Jan. 20, 2020, the extraordinary son of Mary Lynch Nicholas and the late Paul Andrew Nicholas.How does one live their life when as a 10-year-old child you learn that you have cystic fibrosis - a terminal illness with a life expectancy of 10? Drew chose to live with gusto, love, and nonstop friendships.Drew's sister Louise Nicholas and brothers Paul and Tom Nicholas, were recipients of lessons on courage, tenacity, how to travel the world, to never be bitter, and be grateful for every day. They are joined by Paul's wife, Terry Nicholas, and Tom's partner, Guy Gottier. Adoring nephews Taylor Drew Nicholas, his girlfriend, Christina Martin, Paul A. Nicholas III and his fiancée, Danielle Eldredge, and Brennan James Nicholas-Harris will forever remember their uncle's laughter and joking as they continue down their life paths. Drew attracted the most phenomenal friends and loved ones to his side. His previous wives, Amy Gates and Alison Vulliet; along with dearest friends, Scotty Lima, Jeff Roets, Joel Greene, and John Gallivan, the LaRiviere family, Mandy Hemmelgarn, the Richert family, and so many others.Drew's passions were his dog, Sadie; the Patriots; traveling the world, especially Ireland and Cape Cod; his love of teaching, especially his students at Wethersfield High School; the Drama Society; and The Irish American Home Society. Drew graduated from East Catholic High School and UConn. A shout out to his Chi Phi brothers. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind compassionate spirit. As Irish poet Eileen Carney Hulme wrote in her poem "Belonging:""Small spaces of silence in between borrowed breaths, arms tighten at the whisper of a name, all the words of the heart the unanswered questions are at this moment blue rolling waves."Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close