Angela C. (Vercelli) Libera, 89, of South Windsor, formerly Manchester, beloved wife of 44 years to the late Edmund J. Libera, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home.
Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Amelia (Moffa) Vercelli and had lived in Manchester most of her life. She retired from The Travelers Insurance after 40 years of service.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, great-grandnieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her siblings, Louis Vercelli, Mary Yaworski, and Fermina Kosak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2019