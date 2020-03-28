Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Send Flowers Obituary





Cookie was born Nov. 25, 1941, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Verizzi) Cordo. She attended local schools in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School Class of 1959. She retired in 2010 from the Windsor Locks High School after 31 years as a School Health Aide. She took great pride in coaching WLHS Raider cheerleading for many years. Angela was also the substitute coordinator for the Windsor Locks Board of Education. She was a longtime and faithful parishioner of St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks. Cookie enjoyed playing bingo, taking trips to the casino with her family and friends, and going on trips with her good friend, Pat Rulnick, but cherished time sitting out on the front porch on the nice sunny days.



In addition to her husband, Michael to whom she was married 59 years, she is also survived by their four children, Lisa Jordan Young and her husband, Michael of Windsor, Michael F. Jordan, Jr. and his wife, Roxanne of Windsor Locks, Francis A. Jordan and his wife, Madeline of Aldan, Pennsylvania, and Joseph C. Jordan and his wife, Lisa of Windsor; a sister, Nancy Chagnon and her husband, Thomas of N. Ft. Myers, Florida; her nine grandchildren, Spencer, Kristen and Cameron Young, Jessica Kelly, Nicholas, Joseph, Anthony, Oscar, and Antonio Jordan; her five beloved great-granddaughters, Alyssa, Amaya, Abygal, Aubrey, and Autumn Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. Angela was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Marie Jordan; a brother, Joseph Cordo; and a sister, Lucille Fischer.



Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Mass and celebration of Cookie's life will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit



www.windsorlocks



funeralhome.com



Angela "Cookie" (Cordo) Jordan, 78, of Windsor Locks loving wife to Michael F. Jordan, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with her family by her side.Cookie was born Nov. 25, 1941, in Hartford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Verizzi) Cordo. She attended local schools in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School Class of 1959. She retired in 2010 from the Windsor Locks High School after 31 years as a School Health Aide. She took great pride in coaching WLHS Raider cheerleading for many years. Angela was also the substitute coordinator for the Windsor Locks Board of Education. She was a longtime and faithful parishioner of St. Mary Church in Windsor Locks. Cookie enjoyed playing bingo, taking trips to the casino with her family and friends, and going on trips with her good friend, Pat Rulnick, but cherished time sitting out on the front porch on the nice sunny days.In addition to her husband, Michael to whom she was married 59 years, she is also survived by their four children, Lisa Jordan Young and her husband, Michael of Windsor, Michael F. Jordan, Jr. and his wife, Roxanne of Windsor Locks, Francis A. Jordan and his wife, Madeline of Aldan, Pennsylvania, and Joseph C. Jordan and his wife, Lisa of Windsor; a sister, Nancy Chagnon and her husband, Thomas of N. Ft. Myers, Florida; her nine grandchildren, Spencer, Kristen and Cameron Young, Jessica Kelly, Nicholas, Joseph, Anthony, Oscar, and Antonio Jordan; her five beloved great-granddaughters, Alyssa, Amaya, Abygal, Aubrey, and Autumn Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. Angela was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Marie Jordan; a brother, Joseph Cordo; and a sister, Lucille Fischer.Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A Mass and celebration of Cookie's life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visitwww.windsorlocks Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close