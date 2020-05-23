Anita C. (Sutton) Comrack, 92, of Southington and former longtime Manchester resident, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, as a result of complications from COVID-19.Anita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend. She was predeceased by her first husband and the father of her children, Steven Sutton and by her second husband and high school sweetheart, Richard "Pete" Comrack. Anita was born on Sept. 11, 1927, in Willimantic, the only child of the late Eugene and Kathryn (Murphy) Cotter. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy and went onto CCSU where she earned her degree in teaching. Anita taught kindergarten at Waddell Elementary School in Manchester for over 25 years. She enjoyed all of the children in her classes and was delighted when she ran into one of her grown-up students. Anita was a devoted parishioner at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Manchester for many years. She lived her life with a strong faith in God and love for her family. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland and was proud of her Irish heritage. Anita was thoughtful, gracious and kindhearted. She had a knack for decorating and always created a warm and inviting space for her family and friends.Anita is survived by her four children, Anita Dziedzic and husband, Robert of Southington, Amy Manna and husband, David, of Arkansas; Stephen Sutton and wife, Yvonne, of Georgia and Jennifer Winter and husband, Ron, of Hebron. She was the adoring "Granny" to her grandchildren, William Dziedzic and his wife, Heather, Robert Dziedzic, Lauren Dziedzic and Michael Dziedzic and his wife, Jillian, all of Southington; Audrey Ames and husband, Philip, of Arkansas; Judy Price and husband, Daniel, of Arkansas; Stephen Sutton of New Hampshire, Christopher Sutton of Georgia; Heather Winter of North Carolina; Kevin Winter of Florida;and Sara Winter of Pennsylvania; and two darling great-grandchildren, Will and Stella. She also leaves behind her lifelong friend, Marygrace Tanner, of Georgia; and her devoted friend, Marcia Dutton, of Manchester.Anita's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Summit at Plantsville for their compassion and the excellent care they provided to her.Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately. A memorial Mass will be announced and held at a future date.Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit