Ann (Murphy) Bernier, 81, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Evergreen Nursing Facility after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.Born on May 9, 1939, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and she was the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (McGuire) Murphy. She is predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Timothy Murphy. Ann grew up in Hartford where her childhood days were spent enjoying many fun activities within a large extended family and friends. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1957. Ann met the love of her life, Charles Bernier, and together raised four children in Enfield where they lived for over 50 years. Ann's passion beside her family was helping others. She worked as a home health/dietary aid for the Town of Enfield for many years and after retiring she enjoyed gardening, cooking, tag sales, lunches out, music, and especially her grandchildren. She was a loving and strong Irish mother and was passionate about her Irish heritage. Ann was a loyal friend and cared for and supported many of the neighborhood children.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles Bernier; and by her children, Lisa Kellarson and her husband, Randall Kellarson, of Stafford, Edward Bernier and his wife, Jean Bernier, of Burlington, Thomas Bernier and his wife, Karen Bernier, of Bristol, and Jennifer Bernier of Enfield; and her grandchildren, Ryan and Sean Kellarson, Edward II and Mitchell Bernier, and Amber Usher. She is also survived by her two sisters, Elizabeth Murphy and Jean Soder, both of Coventry.The funeral will be Monday, Aug. 3, with calling hours from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Rd. Enfield, followed by a Mass at 11:30 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 128 Maple St., East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. The burial in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Masks and social distancing must be observed.