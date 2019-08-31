Ann Borodel Thompson, 93, of Melrose, passed away in her sleep Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
She lived on the family farm, Applewood Farm, all her life and was the eighth generation of her family to do so. Ann was proud of her heritage as a direct descendant of Gov. William Bradford who arrived on the Mayflower in 1620 and of her Thompson ancestors who arrived and settled in Melrose in 1720. Ann had a great love of horses and owned several over the years. She was an accomplished rider and showed her horses all over New England. She also enjoyed her family, friends, music, knitting and drawing.
Ann was born Aug. 1, 1926. Her parents, Abbott Bradford Thompson and Rachael Keeney Thompson; and her sisters, Sally T. Bissell and Rachael T. de Rham predeceased her. She leaves behind her brother-in-law, Sumner F. Bissell; and seven nieces and nephews: Abbott (Kathleen) de Rham, Margaret (Brian Kelly) de Rham, John (Jacqueline Jamsheed) de Rham, Lawrence (Mary) Bissell, Lucinda E. Bissell, Bradford (Julie) Bissell, and Sarah B. Palmer; as well as 14 great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-niece.
A very special thank you goes to Virginia Gromelski, Ann's caregiver and companion for the past 23 years. Ginny provided Ann with extraordinary around the clock care and unconditional love. Ann was able to live her final years in the comfort of her own home because of Ginny's devotion and friendship.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Burial will be private with family in Ellington Cemetery, Ellington.
If desired, donations may be made to the Melrose Schoolhouse, 242 Melrose Road, Broad Brook CT 06016, or to Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019