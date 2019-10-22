Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary





Ann was a lifelong and proud member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She was a very kind, caring individual. She brought so much joy to everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. She will truly be missed.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Robert Copeland Jr. of Manchester, and Mark Copeland and his wife, Joanne, and children Lyle and Carly of Coventry; a sister-in-law, Shirley; her lifelong friend, Barbara; many nieces and nephews, and godchildren Linda, Lisa, and Walter.



The family also wishes to express a very special thank you to her godchild William and Mary Pohl, for bringing lifelong happiness and care to Ann.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester followed by a service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to the Concordia Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 40 Pitkin St., Manchester, CT 06040.



