She was born in Concord, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Albert and Adeline (Stevenson) Jacobs. Ann worked for many years as the registrar of voters and moderator of elections for the Town of Stafford. She was also a Girl Scout leader, supporter of Stafford athletics and UConn basketball, and enjoyed knitting Irish sweaters.



Ann is survived by her four children, Kathleen Cooley and her husband, Lee, Mary Mitta and her husband, Tony, Maureen Parsell, and Patrick Haraghey; eight grandchildren, Ryan Cooley and his wife, Jessica, James Cooley, Daniel, Aaron, and Christopher Mitta, Amanda Haraghey, and Liam, and Ethan Parsell; three great-grandsons, Aidan, Ian, and Finnegan Cooley; many nieces and nephews; and the Locke family. She was predeceased by her son, Timothy Haraghey; two grandsons, Alexander Haraghey and Emerson Parsell; and three brothers.



Special thanks to Cindy, Meagan, and Brenda, for their compassionate care and support.



Her funeral will be held Tuesday, July 9, with a procession forming by 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 22 Green St., Monson, Massachusetts. Burial will follow in Bethany Cemetery, Monson.



Calling hours are Monday, July 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Timothy R. Haraghey Fund, Citizens' Scholarship Foundation of Stafford, c/o Rose Roszczewski, P.O. Box 25, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



