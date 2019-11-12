Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann (Delaney) Gallagher, 90, of Tolland, beloved wife to the late James J. Gallagher Sr., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Woodlake of Tolland.



She was born on July 11, 1929, in Hartford, daughter of the late Martin and Anna (Dannehy) Delaney. Ann "Nancy" grew up in Hartford. Nancy attended Mount St. Joseph Academy. She and Jim resided in South Windsor for most of their life. Nancy had an incredible work ethic, which she applied to both her personal and professional endeavors. Her career at Pratt & Whitney spanned many years, with Nancy ultimately managing a department of over 80 people. Despite time spent building that career, Nancy had the cleanest house on the block and the best yard. She was an avid reader, an excellent cook, and everyone loved her baking. Nancy put her all into everything she did. She and Jim built a wonderful life together. They liked nothing better than spending time with the family both at home and on family vacations. There are so many wonderful memories. She will be remembered as a smart, hard-working woman who cared deeply for her family. She was the greatest "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy was so proud of her grandchildren, of the people they had become, and all that they accomplished. She will be missed.



Nancy is survived by her two children, Anne Ozimek and her husband, David, of Simsbury, and James J. Gallagher Jr., and his wife, Deborah, of East Hampton; four grandchildren, David Ozimek and his wife, Jennifer, of Simsbury, Daniel Ozimek and his wife, Lauren, of Vermont, James Gallagher III and his wife, Lauren, of Rocky Hill, and Ryan Gallagher and his wife, Jennifer, of California. She also leaves her five beautiful great-grandchildren, Joseph Ozimek, Abigail Ozimek, Matthew James Gallagher, Katherine Gallagher, and Gavin Gallagher.



Funeral services for Nancy will be private. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38015.



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of her arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit



