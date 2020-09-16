Ann Joan "Joann" (Liberatore) Pienkowski, 80, of Vernon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, with her family by her side.She was born in Waterbury on July 25, 1940, the youngest daughter of the late Domenic and Marietta (Cipriano) Liberatore. She graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School, received her bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State College (University), and received her master's degree from the University of Hartford. She married Stanley A. Pienkowski on July 20, 1963. They started their life together in Waterbury, where they had their two children, daughter Laura, and son Alan. In 1972, the four of them moved to Vernon. Ann was a teacher for a year before having children, then was a stay-at-home mom till the kids were old enough to take care of themselves. When she returned to work, she worked at Rockville General Hospital for several years. After that, she worked at one of the local banks. She was an aide at East Windsor Middle School before finally retiring. She was an avid bowler, competing in many leagues throughout her life. She competed in several National Senior Games competitions, with her highest finish being eighth place in singles bowling. She enjoyed hearing her family perform in school bands, choirs, and church folk group, and listening to her daughter's Sweet Adeline Chorus. She also enjoyed traveling to Walt Disney World with her family, with her favorite ride there being The Haunted Mansion.Besides her husband of 57 years and their children, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Genovese; her husband's sisters, Augusta Liss, Linda and husband, Michael Strajkowski; sister-in-law Kathleen Pienkowski; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Albina and Domenic Moffo; and brothers-in-law, Michael Pienkowski, Donald Liss, Frank Genovese, and Charles Leogrande Sr.The family would like to thank Theresa and Robin and many others from A Caring Hand, who took care of Ann for many years, as well as the Visiting Nurse hospice nurses who helped us keep Mom at home.Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Church, Ellington. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. Everyone is required to wear face coverings and social distance for the calling hours and the Mass.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke Church, 141 Maple St, P.O. Box 246, Ellington, CT 06029.For online condolences and guest book, please visit