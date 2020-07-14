1/
Ann L. Cignetti
1931 - 2020
Ann L. Cignetti, 88, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Cignetti and daughter of the late Frederick J. and Mary M. (Mullen) Lau.

Born on July 22, 1931, in Waterbury, she had resided in Enfield since 1960. She had been employed with Phoenix Mutual Insurance Co. for several years.

Ann was a loving and dedicated mother whose life revolved around caring for her family and home. She loved being around people and had a big heart, always giving to those in need. A seamstress, she enjoyed sewing and quilting, having made some beautiful quilts, and loved vacationing with the gang in Maine and at the Cape, as well as weekly dinners with friends at the Plaza Restaurant in Somers. She was a member of TOPS and had achieved Kops status, and was a member of Holy Family Church, Enfield.

Ann is survived by a son, Paul Cignetti of Enfield, and a daughter, Laurie Metta and her husband, Joseph, of Broad Brook, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Frederick Lau.

A visitation period will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Holy Family Church, Enfield. Interment will take place in St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial and Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.

To leave an online condolence message for the family, visit

www.brownememorialchapels.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Browne Funeral Chapels
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
