Ann M. (Sudol) Edgar, 96, of Vernon, formerly Manchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 10, 1922, to Jacob and Mary (Sienko) Sudol in Hartford. She worked at Colt Firearms during World War II. She married William D. Edgar in 1949. She was a loving, gentle wife and mother, and a devout Catholic. She is remembered by all as being so sweet.
She is survived by her children, Barbara (Charles) Cook, William Edgar, Roxanne (John) Castleman, Joyce (Edgar) Edgar-Argudo, Lorraine (Al) Henry; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Helen Sudol. She is predeceased by her husband and her grandson, Sean Henry.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all at Nora's Place for 12 years of compassionate care, and treating mom with gentle, loving hands and dignity.
Relatives and friends may join the family Friday, June 14, at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville, from 4 to 6 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church in Manchester, with burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 12 to June 16, 2019