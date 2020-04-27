Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road West Suffield , CT 06093 (860)-668-0255 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann M. (Belasky) Szoka, 90, lifelong resident of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Szoka Jr., passed peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020.



Born in West Suffield on April 23, 1930, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Belasky and graduated from Suffield High School. She was employed as a legal secretary with multiple law firms, before taking the position of administrator with Suffield Probate Court. She was a meticulous note taker and had written many stories as an amateur writer. She was an avid gardener with an amazing "green thumb," and knowledge of plants and the outdoors. Being an avid baker with a skill for baking goodies and a huge sweet tooth made her a hit with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She has been a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph and Sacred Heart Churches.



Ann is survived by a daughter, Holly Stevenson and her husband, Herb, of Glastonbury and a son, Anthony G. "AG" Szoka III, and his wife, Patricia, of East Longmeadow; four grandchildren, Jared (Sarah), Allyson (Chris), Taylor, and Amanda; and six great-grandchildren, Julius, Thomas, Jace, Henry, Gwen, Stella Mae; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Anthony G. Szoka Jr.; and her two sisters, Stella Zygmunt and Helen Sweetman.



Private funeral services will be today, April 27, at The Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.



Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Parish, 446 Mountain Road, Suffield, CT.



