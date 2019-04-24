Ann Marie (Ellis) Bundy, 83, of Tolland, died peacefully in her sleep April 21, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
She was born Jan. 5, 1936, in Hartford. Ann was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Helen (Kashady) Ellis of Vernon; her in-laws, Richard and Marguerite (Tyrrell) Bundy of Rockville; and her brother-in-law, Tyrrell Bundy originally from Rockville.
Ann was a great mom and wife. She poured her heart and soul into providing the best life for her children and husband. She was always there when they needed help, whether it was a skinned knee, a broken wrist, or recovering from surgery. Ann loved her flower gardens, summers at the beach, going to NASCAR races, and visiting with family and friends. She was a dedicated employee of Standard Register for over 20 years.
She is survived by John Bundy, her husband of 58 years, who was by her side through the past few months of her illness; her brothers, Ernest "Ernie" Ellis of Vernon and Richard Ellis and his wife, Susan, of Tolland; as well as her brother-and sisters-in-law, Richard Bundy Jr., Mary (Bundy) Sapia, and Dorothy "Dotti" Bundy. Ann leaves behind a daughter and son, Debby Bundy-Slater of Andover and John "Kevin" Bundy and his wife, Lisa, of Tolland. She also leaves behind five loving grandchildren, Dylan Slater and his wife, Michelle, Samantha Slater, Heather Slater, Patrick Bundy, Paige Bundy and her partner, Mike Methot Jr.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may join the family Friday, April 26, between 5 and 7 p.m. with a funeral home service at 7 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church in Rockville, St. Mathew Church in Tolland, or KidSafe Foundation.
