Ann Marie E. (Grinaski) DeForge

Service Information
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Cemetery
Obituary
Ann Marie E. (Grinaski) DeForge, a lifelong resident of Rockville, passed away peacefully at the Fox Hill Center Aug. 13, 2019, at the age of 88.

She was the daughter of Alexander and Helen Grinaski; sister to Alex and Helen; beloved wife of the late Harold DeForge; loving and devoted mother to her five children, Pamela, Sandra, Richard, Donald, and Christine; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

"Annie" loved and was loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, a competitive Scrabble game, and in her later years, playing cards at the senior center.

A graveside internment service will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. followed by a gathering to celebrate her life.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019
