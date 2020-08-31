1/1
Ann Marie Gareau
Ann Marie Gareau, of Manchester, born Ann M. Perron, in Brockton, Massachusetts on June 28, 1942, graduated from Brockton High School and the Chandler School for Women with a degree in Medical Health Care. She worked as a medical assistant, at Manchester Savings and Loan Bank, and at the Regal's Men Shop in Manchester as their bookkeeper for 19 years.

Ann leaves her husband Dennis and best friend after 57 years of marriage; her oldest son, Michael, daughter-in-law, Heidi and granddaughter, Morgan Ann from Land-O-Lakes, Florida; her youngest son, Christopher, daughter-in-law, Teri and grandchildren, Jonathan and Sierra, from Willington. She also leaves behind many good friends and relatives who will miss her.

Ann died peacefully on August 24, 2020. at the Manchester Hospital.

Ann had a great love for Cape Cod and her hobbies were reading and gardening.

Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St, Manchester.

Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to either Covenant House at

www.covenanthouse.org

or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at

www.stjude.org

For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
SEP
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
August 31, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 31, 2020
Dennis, Dear Friend, I am so very sorry for your loss . I have very fond memories of both of you. God Bless You and your family

Carl Hicks
August 30, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cheryl Lapriore
