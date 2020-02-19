Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie (Markowski) Leavitt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Marie (Markowski) Leavitt passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a nearly six-year courageous and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.



Ann was born on Oct. 30, 1946, to Henry and Florence Markowski of Enfield. Her entire life was devoted to homemaking and caring for her family. She enjoyed long walks, camping, dining out, shopping, cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, hanging out with her granddaughters, watching "The Young and the Restless" with her husband, and caring for and spoiling her cat, Sidney. One of her greatest joys was hosting large dinner parties for her family and friends. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.



Ann is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim Leavitt; her daughter, Amy Morton of East Providence, Rhode Island; her son, Jim Leavitt and his wife, Francesca, of New Bedford, Massachusetts; her brother, Paul Markowski and his wife, Suzanne, of Ellington; her brother, Henry Markowski and his wife, Charlene, of Enfield; and her sister, Eileen Markowski of Enfield. She is also survived by her five beloved granddaughters, Marissa, Jaylee, and Sayge Leavitt, and Katelyn and Jillian Morton.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.



Funeral services will continue Friday, Feb. 21, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Mary Catholic Church, 12 Williams St., Newport. Burial will follow at East Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Ann's memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.



