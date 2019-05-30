Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Marie Pagnoni "Pags" Kaplan, 75, was peacefully welcomed into Heaven on Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.



Ann was born June 1, 1943, in Springfield, to Amedeo and Helena (Diggins) Pagnoni. She went on to graduate from Sacred Heart High School in Springfield before marrying the love of her life, Sam, in 1967. Shortly after, they moved to Enfield to raise their family. After raising her children, she enjoyed working at the Springfield Union News in the advertising department, Caldor, and Society for Savings Bank before eventually retiring as a secretary from Hamilton Sundstrand after 11 years. Her many interests included painting, gardening, traveling, reading, and of course, shopping. She took great pride in her sense of style with clothing and jewelry. In recent years she really enjoyed dining out with special friends or relatives and especially with the girls from the old neighborhood, her "lunch bunch." She loved the sun on her face and the sand on her toes, which she was able to enjoy during her annual winter getaway with Sam to Florida. She also cherished family time spent together, especially with her grandchildren. This beautiful angel had such a gentle spirit and generous soul but was also fiercely strong, which allowed her to overcome several struggles in her life, and ultimately gave her the strength and courage to fight like a champ until the end. All who knew her loved her simple but elegant sweetness and she will be dearly missed but never forgotten, always in our hearts.



She leaves behind many treasured friends and family whose lives she touched. Besides her devoted husband of 52 years, Sam, with whom she recently moved to Windsor Locks, she leaves behind her daughter, Kristine Kaplan of Enfield; her son, Eric (Fiorina) Kaplan of Wallingford; her treasured Angel Boys, her grandsons, Sammy and Cameron; her niece, Nancy Halligan of Enfield; and nephews Michael (Beth) Halligan of South Windsor, and Tom (Kim) Halligan of Somers; as well as several cousins. She was predeceased by her sister and best friend, Helene Pagnoni Halligan in 2014.



We love you forever and always, Nana.



A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels in Enfield. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 45 Ash St. East Hartford, CT 06108-3272.



To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more information visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com







Ann Marie Pagnoni "Pags" Kaplan, 75, was peacefully welcomed into Heaven on Monday, May 27, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.Ann was born June 1, 1943, in Springfield, to Amedeo and Helena (Diggins) Pagnoni. She went on to graduate from Sacred Heart High School in Springfield before marrying the love of her life, Sam, in 1967. Shortly after, they moved to Enfield to raise their family. After raising her children, she enjoyed working at the Springfield Union News in the advertising department, Caldor, and Society for Savings Bank before eventually retiring as a secretary from Hamilton Sundstrand after 11 years. Her many interests included painting, gardening, traveling, reading, and of course, shopping. She took great pride in her sense of style with clothing and jewelry. In recent years she really enjoyed dining out with special friends or relatives and especially with the girls from the old neighborhood, her "lunch bunch." She loved the sun on her face and the sand on her toes, which she was able to enjoy during her annual winter getaway with Sam to Florida. She also cherished family time spent together, especially with her grandchildren. This beautiful angel had such a gentle spirit and generous soul but was also fiercely strong, which allowed her to overcome several struggles in her life, and ultimately gave her the strength and courage to fight like a champ until the end. All who knew her loved her simple but elegant sweetness and she will be dearly missed but never forgotten, always in our hearts.She leaves behind many treasured friends and family whose lives she touched. Besides her devoted husband of 52 years, Sam, with whom she recently moved to Windsor Locks, she leaves behind her daughter, Kristine Kaplan of Enfield; her son, Eric (Fiorina) Kaplan of Wallingford; her treasured Angel Boys, her grandsons, Sammy and Cameron; her niece, Nancy Halligan of Enfield; and nephews Michael (Beth) Halligan of South Windsor, and Tom (Kim) Halligan of Somers; as well as several cousins. She was predeceased by her sister and best friend, Helene Pagnoni Halligan in 2014.We love you forever and always, Nana.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels in Enfield. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 45 Ash St. East Hartford, CT 06108-3272.To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more information visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 30 to June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.