Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anna Alrucofska Jarvis Graham, 97, of West Suffield, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, at Suffield House Nursing home.



Born Aug. 21, 1921, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Bertha and Alex Alrucofska. She was at her happiest when she had her arms wrapped around children or working in her garden. A woman of strong beliefs with determination and focus, she never wavered from life's obstacles. Even though standing 5 feet 2, she ruled with a strong hand. Anna lived her life independently, never losing sight for the lofty goals she set for herself and her children. We five children can attest "SHE TRULY DID IT HER WAY!!" She had open arms for those in need of a shoulder to cry on. Her ability to listen and then guide friends and family through life's obstacles was a true gift surely needed by many.



Her inquisitive mind led her on many journeys. From early years of dance she acquired a love of the arts. Opera, museums, and theater were among her favorites. Her passion for history and reading was inexhaustible. Even at the advanced age of 94, she continued to maintain her home and garden. This ability was also recognized by Anna's three foreign exchange students and their families who still correspond regularly.



Anna was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by and respected by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and the spouses of her children. Her children in birth order, Ken, Janet, Jimmy, Gary, and Donna will always cherish the teachings she instilled and how she led by example. You will truly be missed, dear mother.



Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



All funeral services will be private.



For online information, please visit



www.suffieldfuneralhome.com







Anna Alrucofska Jarvis Graham, 97, of West Suffield, passed away Feb. 23, 2019, at Suffield House Nursing home.Born Aug. 21, 1921, in Chicopee, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Bertha and Alex Alrucofska. She was at her happiest when she had her arms wrapped around children or working in her garden. A woman of strong beliefs with determination and focus, she never wavered from life's obstacles. Even though standing 5 feet 2, she ruled with a strong hand. Anna lived her life independently, never losing sight for the lofty goals she set for herself and her children. We five children can attest "SHE TRULY DID IT HER WAY!!" She had open arms for those in need of a shoulder to cry on. Her ability to listen and then guide friends and family through life's obstacles was a true gift surely needed by many.Her inquisitive mind led her on many journeys. From early years of dance she acquired a love of the arts. Opera, museums, and theater were among her favorites. Her passion for history and reading was inexhaustible. Even at the advanced age of 94, she continued to maintain her home and garden. This ability was also recognized by Anna's three foreign exchange students and their families who still correspond regularly.Anna was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, and three brothers. She is survived by and respected by many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and the spouses of her children. Her children in birth order, Ken, Janet, Jimmy, Gary, and Donna will always cherish the teachings she instilled and how she led by example. You will truly be missed, dear mother.Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.All funeral services will be private.For online information, please visit Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Home

1240 Mountain Road

West Suffield , CT 06093

(860) 668-0255 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close