Anna C. Putney, 92, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Ralph L. Putney, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Evergreen Health Care Center.
She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kafka) Simons. Anna worked as a hairdresser for many years at Classic Beauty Salon.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Toney and her husband, Russell; son, Ralph L. Putney Jr. and his wife, Mary; two granddaughters, Jennifer Harvey and her husband, Jim, and Melanie Silliker and her husband, Fred; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Olivia, and Logan. She was predeceased by her daughter, Darlene Putney; two brothers, Joseph and Donald Simons; and her sister, Julie Sellers.
Funeral services with burial in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019