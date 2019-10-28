Anna (Misovich) Hanko, 99, of Manchester, wife of the late Michael Hanko, passed away at home in Manchester on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Anna was born in Andover on Aug. 31, 1920, the daughter of Michael and Sedonia (Simovic) Misovich, and was raised in Andover before moving to Manchester in 1950. Prior to retiring in 1983 she had been employed by the Pratt & Whitney Aircraft Co. for 17 years and was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester
Anna is survived by her son, Kenneth R. Hanko of Manchester; her daughter-in-law, Joan Hanko and her husband, Herb Blank, of Manchester; her granddaughter, Stephanie Hanko; and several nieces and nephews. Along with her husband, Anna was predeceased by her son, Ronald Hanko; four sisters, Irene Boscher, Amelia Misovich, Mary Johnson and Ernestine Yaworski; as well as her brother, Michael Misovich.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. The family will receive friends and relatives one-hour prior. Burial will follow in the East Cemetery in Manchester.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 60 Church St., Manchester, CT 06040.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019