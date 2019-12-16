Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Julia Marcuccio Collins, age 87, joined her awaiting family in heaven on the evening of Dec. 13.



She was the daughter of Pasquale and Violet Marcuccio, and the wife of John Collins, who preceded her in death in 2009. Ann was born and raised in Hartford before moving to South Windsor to raise her family. Ann spent her life caring for her family, friends, and those in need. She volunteered at Kettlebrook Nursing Home and supported many shelters in the area. Ann worked at Dynamic Controls in South Windsor for 27 years before finishing her career at Hamilton Sundstrand. She loved her work, and the many friends she made along the way. Her life was a living example of "Love your enemies, and do good, and lend, expecting nothing in return."



Ann was greeted in Heaven by her beloved brother, Paul and sister-in-law Alice; and sister-in-law Julie Collins.



She leaves behind her children, her son, William; her daughter, Christine Neseralla and her partner, Daniel Minckler; and her son, Daniel and his wife, Corinne; her son-in-law, Brian Neseralla; grandchildren, Heather Hilliman and her fiancé, Alvin Douglas, Nicholas and his significant other, Kathryn Atiyeh, son Adam and his wife Jennifer; great-grandchildren Alvin and Simone Douglas; her godchild, Linda Aiello, and her nephews, Stephen, Greg, Ronnie, and Garry Pokorny. All of them she loved and touched deeply.



Ann's one wish was that her family and friends continue her corporal works of mercy.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m., at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Church, South Windsor. Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Anna's memory to any shelter or .



