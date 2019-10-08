Anna Lou (Umberger) Key (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Heritage Funeral Home
1240 Mountain Road
West Suffield, CT
06093
(860)-668-0255
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
The First Church of Christ, Congregational
Suffield, CT
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Cemetery
Wytheville, CT
View Map
Obituary
Anna Lou (Umberger) Key, 87, of Suffield, beloved wife of Robert S. Key, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Born in Wytheville, Virginia, on May 26, 1932, daughter of the late Conrad and Mattie Lou (Felty) Umberger. Anna Lou graduated from Radford College and was a schoolteacher with the Fairfax County Public School System for over 15 years. Anna Lou was very faithful and an active member of The First Church of Christ, Congregational, Suffield. Her true passion was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 65 years, Robert "Bob" Key of Suffield; three daughters: Karen Schimmel and her husband, Tim, of Keezletown, Virginia, Carole Jenkins and her husband, Bill, of Suffield, and Kathy White and her husband, Simon, of Calgary, Alberta; 14 grandchildren, Robert, Julie, Melissa, Jillian Jenkins; Tracey, Emily, Stephanie Schimmel; Samuel, Connor, Athena, Douglas, Roger, Eli, Loveday White; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Quinn, and Mavis; and brother Dayne Umberger. She was predeceased by a brother, Henry Umberger, and his wife, Loretta; and sister-in-law Jennie Umberger.

Her family would like to extend a special thanks to her aides, Stacey and Janet, who cared for Anna Lou with great dignity, love, and respect.

The funeral service will be on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 3 p.m., at The First Church of Christ, Congregational, Suffield. Please meet directly at church. The graveside service and burial will be on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m., in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Wytheville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The First Church of Christ, Congregational: Capital Campaign, 81 High St., Suffield, CT 06078.

Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, Suffield, has care of the arrangements.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019
