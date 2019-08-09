Anna Louise "Annie-Lou" (Taddia) Osbeck (1955 - 2019)
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT
06066
(860)-875-3536
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard's Church
25 St. Bernard Terrace
Rockville, CT
Anna Louise "Annie-Lou" (Taddia) Osbeck, 64, of Vernon, loving wife of the late Mark "Buzzie" Osbeck, passed to eternal life Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She was born in Springfield, July 7, 1955, the daughter of Velia (Palumbo) Taddia and the late Louis Taddia. Anna is a graduate of Cathedral High School, going on to attend Western New England College for her Bachelor of Arts degree and Holy Apostles Seminary for her master's in theology later in life. Anna had worked at Hamilton Sundstrand since 1977, working her way up to Manager of Configuration Management for Space Systems there. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Church, where she was very active and served as a Eucharistic minister as well as the co-director of the RCIA program. She enjoyed the summers, especially spending time at the beach. Anna was a chocolate enthusiast, avid reader, and lover of car rides.

She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, daughter, and sister. She is survived by her son, Jacob Osbeck of Vernon; a brother, Robert Taddia; two sisters, Nancy Callahan and her husband, William, and Rena Taddia; her sister-in-law, Karen Lane and her companion, Richard Brown; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Her family will receive friends for calling hours Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon.

Family and friends may gather at the funeral home Monday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the National Shrine of Divine Mercy, Stockbridge, Massachusetts

www.thedivinemercy.org/shrine/donation/

For online condolences and guest book, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13, 2019
