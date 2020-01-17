Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna M. Burn. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna M. Burn, 85, longtime resident of Enfield, beloved wife of Don Burn, passed away holding hands with her one true love on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Stonebrook Village in Windsor Locks.



Born in Schenectady, New York, on Sept. 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Elizabeth (Fusco) Grasso and grew up in Schenectady. She married Don Burn more than 64 years ago and they chose to make Enfield their home in 1962. Since then, Ann, as her friends called her, and her husband were active members of Calvary Presbyterian Church, with Ann serving in various roles in the music ministry including singing alto in the church choir, playing in the adult handbell choir, and directing the children's bell choir. Music was a large part of her life, whether playing "Claire de Lune" on her organ at home or humming "Sunshine On My Shoulders" while painting a bedroom ceiling. Ann worked as a cashier at several local grocery stores and was sure to brighten each customer's day as she listened intently to their stories and welcomed them into her extended family. She celebrated life to the fullest and had a special gift that could lift spirits with a smile and a wink, whatever the situation. Ann gave of herself in many ways, volunteering in the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts when her children were younger. She taught ceramics classes out of her home and had a passion for cooking and baking, a love that she passed on to her children and grandchildren. A loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Anna will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Besides her husband Don, she leaves four loving children, Donna (Burn) Gagnon and her husband, Raymond, of The Villages, Florida, David Burn and his wife, Roberta, of Berlin, Douglas Burn and his wife, Cindy Trout, of Broomfield, Colorado, and Darren Burn and his wife, Rowena, of East Windsor; six grandchildren, Matthew and Devin Gagnon, Sean and Stefan Burn, Avani Joy Visone, and Alan Burn; six great-grandchildren; and her brother, Angelo Grasso and his wife, Marcia, of Scotia, New York. She was predeceased by three siblings, Joseph, Anthony, and Connie Grasso.



Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Her Funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 1518 King St., Enfield. Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.



Memorial donations may be made to The .















