Anna Mae (Dillion) Carden, 89, of Enfield, the beloved wife of late John Luther Carden, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



She was born on Sept. 28, 1929, in Hartford, the daughter of late James F. Dillion and Ellen Scully. Ann married the love of her life John on Nov. 3, 1951, moving to Enfield to raise her family. Ann worked in the banking industry for most of her life. She retired from the 360 Federal Credit Union in 1988 and enjoyed over 20 years pursuing her passions. She had a love for reading and read 3-4 books a week. She loved playing bingo with her friends and her daughter. If there was ever an opportunity to go to the casino, she was always in for the ride. Ann touched the lives of so many and left her mark as the spunky and spicy lady.



Ann is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Pasini and her husband, Frank, of Enfield; her son, Daniel Carden of Enfield; and her son, James Carden of Quincy, Massachusetts. She will never be forgotten by her grandchildren, Jennifer McKay and her husband, Kevin, Michael Sadutto, Jessica Pasini, Jackie Pasini, Candice Carden, Alessandra Carden, Arianna Carden, Jessica Ouelette, Emma Gilbert, and Nathan Gilbert. She will be remembered always by her great-grandchildren, Connor McKay, Jordan McKay, Ryan McKay, Joey Pasini-Moran, and Gia Rose Pasini. Ann was predeceased by her late husband John L. Carden; and her son John J. Carden.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, May 13, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



