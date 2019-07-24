Anna Maria Gallo, 82 years old, left this life Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was born in the town of Palazzolo Acreidi, Syracusa, Italy March 21, 1937.
She precedes a daughter, Franca Gallo Hinckley and son-in-law, Phillip Hinckley from Brooklyn; and two granddaughters, Natasha Bodmere and Alysia Hinckley; and four great-grandchildren. Anna Gallo also leaves behind an aunt and uncle, Umberto and Concetina Gallo; and two cousins, Frank and Bruce Gallo.
Anna worked at Travelers Insurance, Underwood Typewriters, Excello Aerospace, and Colt Mfg. in West Hartford before retiring in 2002.
A memorial of life service will be held at the residents of Phil and Franca Hinckley Sunday, Aug. 4, between 1 and 3 p.m. at 59 Bunny Lane, Brooklyn.
For online condolences please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 24 to July 28, 2019