Anna Maria Gallo (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
residents of Phil and Franca Hinckley
59 Bunny Lane
Brooklyn, CT
Obituary
Anna Maria Gallo, 82 years old, left this life Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

She was born in the town of Palazzolo Acreidi, Syracusa, Italy March 21, 1937.

She precedes a daughter, Franca Gallo Hinckley and son-in-law, Phillip Hinckley from Brooklyn; and two granddaughters, Natasha Bodmere and Alysia Hinckley; and four great-grandchildren. Anna Gallo also leaves behind an aunt and uncle, Umberto and Concetina Gallo; and two cousins, Frank and Bruce Gallo.

Anna worked at Travelers Insurance, Underwood Typewriters, Excello Aerospace, and Colt Mfg. in West Hartford before retiring in 2002.

A memorial of life service will be held at the residents of Phil and Franca Hinckley Sunday, Aug. 4, between 1 and 3 p.m. at 59 Bunny Lane, Brooklyn.

Published in Journal Inquirer from July 24 to July 28, 2019
