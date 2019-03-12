Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anna Marie (West) Andryzeck, 90, former resident of East Granby, beloved wife of the late Walter Andryzeck, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.



Born Aug. 13, 1928, in Hartford, daughter of the late Philip J. and Delia (Ewen) West. Anna grew up in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School with the Class of 1947. Her senior quote from her yearbook read, "A kind heart is as good as gold." She was a longtime member of East Granby Congregational Church where she was active in bible study. She also enjoyed knitting, crochet, ceramics, and most of all, raising her children.



Anna is survived by her children, Robert Andryzeck and his wife, Marti, of West Suffield, Kathy Dwight and her husband, Mike, with whom Anna made her home in Somers before becoming a resident of The Suffield House, John Andryzeck and his wife, Eileen, of Barkhamsted; a son-in-law, Jack Olihan of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Heather, Kalyn, Lynn, Jacob, Tyler; and a step-grandson, John; great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Peter, Cadence, Kyleigh, Aiden, Colby; step-great-grandchildren, Clyde, Kessler, and Jack; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a daughter, Sally Olihan; three brothers, Philip, George, and William West; three sisters, Ellen Gaylord, Marion Slipski, and Edna DeGray.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at St. Francis Hospital and Masonicare, who provided loving, expert comfort care when she needed it most.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at East Granby Congregational Church, 9 Rainbow Road, East Granby. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate in Anna's name to the .



Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Anna Marie (West) Andryzeck, 90, former resident of East Granby, beloved wife of the late Walter Andryzeck, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019.Born Aug. 13, 1928, in Hartford, daughter of the late Philip J. and Delia (Ewen) West. Anna grew up in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School with the Class of 1947. Her senior quote from her yearbook read, "A kind heart is as good as gold." She was a longtime member of East Granby Congregational Church where she was active in bible study. She also enjoyed knitting, crochet, ceramics, and most of all, raising her children.Anna is survived by her children, Robert Andryzeck and his wife, Marti, of West Suffield, Kathy Dwight and her husband, Mike, with whom Anna made her home in Somers before becoming a resident of The Suffield House, John Andryzeck and his wife, Eileen, of Barkhamsted; a son-in-law, Jack Olihan of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Heather, Kalyn, Lynn, Jacob, Tyler; and a step-grandson, John; great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Peter, Cadence, Kyleigh, Aiden, Colby; step-great-grandchildren, Clyde, Kessler, and Jack; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a daughter, Sally Olihan; three brothers, Philip, George, and William West; three sisters, Ellen Gaylord, Marion Slipski, and Edna DeGray.The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at St. Francis Hospital and Masonicare, who provided loving, expert comfort care when she needed it most.A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at East Granby Congregational Church, 9 Rainbow Road, East Granby. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Poquonock at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you donate in Anna's name to the .Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.To leave online condolences please visit Funeral Home Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home

443 East Street

Suffield , CT 06078

(860) 668-7324 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close