Anna Marie MacNeil (Cardaropoli), 63, of Enfield passed away peacefully at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.



She was born in Springfield, on Feb. 3, 1957, to the late Dominick and Corrine Cardaropoli (Welch). She grew up in Enfield and lived there for most of her life. She spent her earlier years working with children at the Enfield Day Care Center and had a love for cooking, music, and spending time with her family. She was known as "Pauntie Panna" to many of her nieces, nephews, and their children. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin, and will be greatly missed.



Anna lives on in the hearts of her children, Tonya Howell (Tim) and Dominick Torres; and her grandchildren, Madison and Aiden Howell, of Enfield. She is also survived by her brother, James Renfrew (Corie); and her sisters, Cindy and Frankie Cardaropoli. She leaves behind many cousins, nephews, and nieces; especially her goddaughter, Paula, with whom she shared a special bond. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her brothers, Jeff



Due to the current social distancing restrictions, a celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date.



Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements.



Anna Marie MacNeil (Cardaropoli), 63, of Enfield passed away peacefully at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.She was born in Springfield, on Feb. 3, 1957, to the late Dominick and Corrine Cardaropoli (Welch). She grew up in Enfield and lived there for most of her life. She spent her earlier years working with children at the Enfield Day Care Center and had a love for cooking, music, and spending time with her family. She was known as "Pauntie Panna" to many of her nieces, nephews, and their children. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin, and will be greatly missed.Anna lives on in the hearts of her children, Tonya Howell (Tim) and Dominick Torres; and her grandchildren, Madison and Aiden Howell, of Enfield. She is also survived by her brother, James Renfrew (Corie); and her sisters, Cindy and Frankie Cardaropoli. She leaves behind many cousins, nephews, and nieces; especially her goddaughter, Paula, with whom she shared a special bond. In addition to her parents, Anna was predeceased by her brothers, Jeff Smith (Ellen) and Dominick "Buck-Buck" Cardaropoli.

