Anna (Turek) Meier, age 90, died peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family July 5, 2019.



She was born in Hollumtz, a German village in Slovakia, to Jacob and Judita Turek. She and her family were World War II refugees who immigrated to the United States in 1950. She married Wilhelm August Meier in 1954, and together they had three children. Anna lived in Manchester her entire adult life.



Anna was the matriarch of the Meier family-a mother, grandmother, business owner, counselor, spiritual mentor, and a friend to many, including many in need. She was a woman of strong faith. Her creative and generous spirit was expressed as a beautician, gardener, painter, and through her crafts, baking and cooking. She was a Carpathian German who celebrated her heritage through her involvement with the Hartford Saengerbund, the Liederkranz, and the Zipser Club. Anna's life impacted hundreds of people and she leaves a great legacy.



She is survived by her children, Erlinde Beliveau and her husband, Mark, Anna Jackson, and Will Meier and his wife, Donna. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Monika Beliveau DeTurk and her husband, Paul, Emily Beliveau, Jonathan Meier, Luke Meier, Abby Jackson, and Tori Jackson. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Donna Turek; her brother-in law and sister-in-law, Alfred and Erika Meier, many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews, and countless friends and loved ones. Anna was predeceased by her husband, Wilhelm; her brother, Jacob Turek; and her son-in-law, Michael Jackson.



Calling hours will be held at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Tuesday, July 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Funeral services will be celebrated at the funeral home Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester.



To leave an online condolence or to learn about memorial contribution possibilities please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







