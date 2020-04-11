Anna Rosa Agostino (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Rosa Agostino.
Service Information
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT
06851
(203)-866-0747
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anna Rosa Agostino, 95, of Norwalk, passed away April 9, 2020, at Norwalk Hospital.

Born March 20, 1925, in Grotteria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Guisseppe and Maria (Pannetta) Ientile.

Anna was a homemaker, lovingly caring for her family. She loved to bake and cook. She enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her three children, Joseph and Linda Agostino, Alan and Mary Hurlburt, and Antonio Agostino; grandchildren, Jill and William Blythe, Mandy Brady and fiancé, Ed Perrault, Domenick Agostino and Rosie Gonzalez, Marcella and Gregory Kranz, Kasie Leigh and AJ Patel, Christina and Jeff Tilbrook, Angela Scarinci, and Camille Agostino. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Grace Seddon, Patrick Brady, Jack Kranz, Adrianna and Andrew Tillbrook, and Divia Scarinci. She was predeceased by her husband, Domenick, and son, Vincent.

There will be a private interment at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.