Anna Rosa Agostino, 95, of Norwalk, passed away April 9, 2020, at Norwalk Hospital.



Born March 20, 1925, in Grotteria, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Guisseppe and Maria (Pannetta) Ientile.



Anna was a homemaker, lovingly caring for her family. She loved to bake and cook. She enjoyed crocheting.



She is survived by her three children, Joseph and Linda Agostino, Alan and Mary Hurlburt, and Antonio Agostino; grandchildren, Jill and William Blythe, Mandy Brady and fiancé, Ed Perrault, Domenick Agostino and Rosie Gonzalez, Marcella and Gregory Kranz, Kasie Leigh and AJ Patel, Christina and Jeff Tilbrook, Angela Scarinci, and Camille Agostino. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Grace Seddon, Patrick Brady, Jack Kranz, Adrianna and Andrew Tillbrook, and Divia Scarinci. She was predeceased by her husband, Domenick, and son, Vincent.



There will be a private interment at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk. Arrangements are in the care of Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk.



