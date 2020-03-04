AnnaMarie (Peluso) (Turgeon) Vincent, 68, of Enfield, passed away peacefully at Parkway Pavilion, Enfield, on Feb. 29, 2020.



Daughter of the late Michael and Lena (Campanelli) Peluso Sr., she was raised in Enfield, AnnaMarie was an Enfield High School graduate (Class of 1969). She worked as a receptionist for Enfield Ford for 21 years. She loved bowling and the ocean. She leaves behind a son and his family, Robert Jr. (Michelle), Makayla, and Willow Turgeon of California; a daughter, Christina Wagner and her sons Chase and Dylan of Massachusetts; and a daughter, Angela Vincent and her children Amani and Israel Lawrence. She also leaves a brother, Michael (Lisa) Peluso Jr. of Old Saybrook; and a sister, Carolyn dePlace of Enfield; as well as one uncle, two aunts, several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.



As per AnnaMarie's request, there will be no services. A Christian Mass will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Mary's Place, 6 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095.



