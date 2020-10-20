Anne (Rataic) Griswold, 81, of Ellington, beloved wife of 58 years to Glenn P. Griswold Sr., passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side.Born in Hartford, the daughter of Nicholas and Barbara (Gledich) Rataic, she grew up and lived in East Hartford before moving to Ellington 54 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Anne worked as a billing clerk at Rockville General Hospital for 15 years. She was a member of the Ellington Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family, baking, making crafts, sewing, and crocheting. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Glenn Griswold Jr. of Vernon, Laurie Griswold of Ellington, and Kim Sponsler and her husband, Kurt, of Front Royal, Virginia; five grandchildren, John Sponsler, Sarah Griswold, Kurt Sponsler Jr. and his wife, Taelor, MaryAnne Sponsler, and Joshua Griswold; two great-grandchildren, Eevee and Jamie Sponsler; six sisters, Kathy and her husband, John, Judy, Margaret and her husband, Dave, Fran and her husband, Keith, Patty and her husband, Ray, and Mary Rose; a brother, Christopher and his wife, Debbie; and numerous nieces and nephews.Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ellington Baptist Church, 264 Pinney St., Ellington. Burial is private. Face coverings are required for the calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's memory may be made to the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes St., 2nd Floor, Manchester, CT 06040Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please go to