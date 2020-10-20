1/1
Anne (Rataic) Griswold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne (Rataic) Griswold, 81, of Ellington, beloved wife of 58 years to Glenn P. Griswold Sr., passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side.

Born in Hartford, the daughter of Nicholas and Barbara (Gledich) Rataic, she grew up and lived in East Hartford before moving to Ellington 54 years ago. Prior to her retirement, Anne worked as a billing clerk at Rockville General Hospital for 15 years. She was a member of the Ellington Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family, baking, making crafts, sewing, and crocheting. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Glenn Griswold Jr. of Vernon, Laurie Griswold of Ellington, and Kim Sponsler and her husband, Kurt, of Front Royal, Virginia; five grandchildren, John Sponsler, Sarah Griswold, Kurt Sponsler Jr. and his wife, Taelor, MaryAnne Sponsler, and Joshua Griswold; two great-grandchildren, Eevee and Jamie Sponsler; six sisters, Kathy and her husband, John, Judy, Margaret and her husband, Dave, Fran and her husband, Keith, Patty and her husband, Ray, and Mary Rose; a brother, Christopher and his wife, Debbie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ellington Baptist Church, 264 Pinney St., Ellington. Burial is private. Face coverings are required for the calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's memory may be made to the John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center, 100 Haynes St., 2nd Floor, Manchester, CT 06040

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please go to

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ellington Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
Love and miss you a lot grandma. Give mom a hug from me.
Sarah Griswold
Grandchild
October 20, 2020
Mrs. G, I will always have such loving memories of you . Thank you for your kindness and generous self. May you live in splendor now and forever in beauty that is HEAVEN.
Love...Darcy
Darcy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved