Anne Hjarne, 89, of Topsham, Maine, widow of Francis Hjarne, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at The Highlands in Topsham.



She was born January 26, 1931, in Providence, Rhode Island. She resided in Tolland from 1972 to 2017. She moved to Maine in 2018. She was a wonderful mother and devoted to her many friends, an avid gardener, bird watcher, wonderful cook, and an accomplished watercolor artist. She had an adventurous spirit. She worked at the University of Connecticut and Pratt & Whitney in administration for many years. She was a member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Arts of Tolland.



She is survived by her children, Mark Staknis of Concord, Massachusetts, Renee Beal of Harpswell, Maine, Robin Simms of Manchester; stepchildren, Philip Hjarne and Keith Hjarne, both of Stafford; her sister Patricia Clark of N. Providence, Rhode Island; and five grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Francis Hjarne; her first husband, John Staknis; her brother, Edmund Patnaude; and sister, Barbara Busby.



Funeral services and burial are private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NAMI, 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203 or to the donor's choice.



Funeral Alternatives of Brunswick, Maine is in charge of arrangements.







