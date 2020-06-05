Anne Mainville
Anne Mainville, 93, of Manchester, wife of the late Joseph "Val" Mainville, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.

She was born in Manchester, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Valasevicius) Bujaucius. Anne spent 30-plus years working at Hartford Steam Boiler, in the lead position in the Policy Renewal Department. After retiring from there, she spent her time volunteering at Manchester Hospital and the Penny Saver in Manchester.

Anne is survived by many devoted family members and friends. Anne took much pleasure in her many grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. She was predeceased by a daughter, Carol Foster; brothers, Frank, Albert, and Edward; sister, Alice Gagnon; grandchildren, Nicholas and Kenneth Marotti, and Kimberly (Marotti) Strano.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 13, at St. James Cemetery, Manchester.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2020.
