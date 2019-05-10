Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Marie (Divver) Doster. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Marie (Divver) Doster, 75, of Vernon, beloved wife of 53 years to Larry Doster, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019.



Born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Flynn) Divver, she grew up and lived in Boston, moving to Vernon in 1971. Anne earned her undergraduate degree from Framingham State University in Framingham, Massachusetts, and she completed her master's degree in teaching at the University of Connecticut. Anne was a career educator who began teaching in Denver, Colorado, and prior to her retirement in 2000 had been a school teacher at Tolland High School.



She had been a lay Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Church in Vernon for many years and was most recently a communicant of St. Bridget Church in Manchester. Anne was a longtime member of Courthouse One, where she played both racquetball and volleyball for many years, and she loved playing both tennis and cards with family and friends. Anne was the past president of the Suburban Women's Club of Vernon, Ellington and Tolland, and she was an outstanding seamstress and cook.



She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends.



In addition to her husband, Anne is survived by her children, Christine Lonsberry and her husband, Carter, of Ellington, and Dave Doster of Vernon; her two grandsons whom she adored, Devin and Cody Lonsberry; her sister, Arlene Mason and her husband, Ron, of Boston; her brother, Anthony Divver; her brother-in-law, R. Craig Doster of Ellington; and her nephews, niece, and many dear friends.



Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Monday, May 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 2036, Vernon, CT 06066-1436.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Anne Marie (Divver) Doster, 75, of Vernon, beloved wife of 53 years to Larry Doster, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, May 6, 2019.Born in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Flynn) Divver, she grew up and lived in Boston, moving to Vernon in 1971. Anne earned her undergraduate degree from Framingham State University in Framingham, Massachusetts, and she completed her master's degree in teaching at the University of Connecticut. Anne was a career educator who began teaching in Denver, Colorado, and prior to her retirement in 2000 had been a school teacher at Tolland High School.She had been a lay Eucharistic minister at Sacred Heart Church in Vernon for many years and was most recently a communicant of St. Bridget Church in Manchester. Anne was a longtime member of Courthouse One, where she played both racquetball and volleyball for many years, and she loved playing both tennis and cards with family and friends. Anne was the past president of the Suburban Women's Club of Vernon, Ellington and Tolland, and she was an outstanding seamstress and cook.She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends.In addition to her husband, Anne is survived by her children, Christine Lonsberry and her husband, Carter, of Ellington, and Dave Doster of Vernon; her two grandsons whom she adored, Devin and Cody Lonsberry; her sister, Arlene Mason and her husband, Ron, of Boston; her brother, Anthony Divver; her brother-in-law, R. Craig Doster of Ellington; and her nephews, niece, and many dear friends.Her family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Monday, May 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Interment will be private and at the convenience of her family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, Inc., P. O. Box 2036, Vernon, CT 06066-1436.For online condolences and guest book, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 10 to May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close