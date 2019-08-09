Guest Book View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Patrick’s Church, (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish) Enfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Known as "Annie" by family and friends - Annie was born in Springfield, the eldest of four daughters of the late Patrick and Amanda (Martin) O'Donnell. She was raised and resided in Enfield and was a graduate of Enfield High School. Annie was predeceased by her husband of 20 years, Thomas L. Woods. After meeting her beloved, "Tom," they moved to West Suffield, where Annie lived for the last 47 years. Annie was a former parishioner of St. Patrick Church in Enfield, and then became a founding member and lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Suffield.



She was a retired account manager for Connecticut General (Cigna) and previously held many positions at the former Bigelow Sanford Carpet Co. Annie maintained many diverse interests and served her community as a volunteer throughout her life. As an avid gardener, she was a Garden Therapy 25-year volunteer at Parkway Pavilion Enfield, and a long-standing member of the Suffield Garden Club. She also served as a volunteer for the Red Cross, the Suffield Emergency Aid committee, and Sacred Heart Church. Annie was always surrounded by her beautiful books as she was a voracious reader and history buff, a crossword puzzle enthusiast, and like many of the family members, an avid Boston Red Sox fan.



Anne Marie was predeceased by a sister, Lillian M. O'Connor; three brothers-in-law, John F. "Jack" O'Connor, Joseph P. "Joe" Angelica, John F. "Jack" O'Brien; and a nephew, John P. "O.B." O'Brien. She leaves two sisters, Mildred O'Brien and Irene Angelica, both of Enfield; and was the beloved aunt of seven nieces and nephews, Timothy O'Connor and his wife, Barbara, of Agawam, who cared for Annie during the last year, Kevin O'Brien and his wife, Susan, of New York City, Mary Ellen Kempton and her husband, Fred, of Bourne, Massachusetts, Amanda Vesce and her husband, John, of Somers, Anne Neuser and her husband, Steve, of Claremont, New Hampshire, Jeffrey Angelica and his wife, Patricia, of Somers, Daniel Angelica and his wife, Julie, of Enfield; a niece-in-law, Martha O'Brien of Suffield; 13 great-nieces and nephews; eight great-great-nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Laverne O'Malley of West Suffield.



The family would like to offer a special thanks to Annie's caregiver, Laurie Judd, the staff at Silver Linings Home Care, and the compassionate nurses from Vitas Hospice.



The funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 12, at 10 a.m. from the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish) Enfield. Interment will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



Relatives and friends may gather Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Annie's memory may be made to Religious Offering Fund/All Faith Chapel, One Administration Circle, China Lake, CA 93555. The pastor of this chapel is a close family friend, c/o Father James Dowds, C.S.s.R. All Faith Chapel is located on a naval military base in the high desert of California and is a place of worship for our military families. Their chapel and homes were devastated by the recent earthquakes.



To leave an online condolence message, for directions, or more info visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com



