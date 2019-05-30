Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne (Hinlicky) Maslak. View Sign Service Information Our Savior Lutheran Church 239 Graham Rd South Windsor, CT 06074 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Our Savior Lutheran Church 239 Graham Road South Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anne (Hinlicky) Maslak, 101, of Windsorville, wife of the late Emil Maslak, passed away peacefully at Manchester Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019.



She was born on July 7, 1917, to the late Paul and Anna (Majko) Hinlicky, in a close-knit Slovak community in the Byram section of Greenwich. She attended Greenwich High School where she excelled in academics, was an avid gymnast in the Sokol Club, and a member of the school's award-winning glee club, who competed throughout New England.



After graduating in 1935, she spent a year working as a dental hygienist in New York City. She then returned to Greenwich to take a position in the town's Tax Assessor's Office. After her marriage in 1940, Anne moved to Windsorville where she has resided for the past 78 years.



In the early 1950s, Anne and her husband Emil started one of the first strawberry farms in the East Windsor area and supplied local markets with their berries throughout the decade. In 1960, Anne rejoined the workforce as a billing analyst at The Reliance Co. in Broad Brook, where she remained until her retirement in 1975.



Anne was a devout Christian who prided herself as being a charter member, as well as the oldest living member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in South Windsor. For many years she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, as well as vacation Bible school. In her later years, her mission became to reach out to fellow members with cards of congratulations, well wishes, and especially of encouragement in difficult times. She was a totally selfless woman who gave freely of her time, talent, money, and most of all unconditional love.



She will be sadly missed by the many whose lives she touched, but mostly by her children, Judith and her husband, Rev. Edward Baltzersen, of Palm Bay, Florida, and Tamworth, New Hampshire, Jean Martin and husband, Robert, of Tolland; and her son, John Maslak of Windsorville, with whom she made her home.



She adored and was so proud of all her grandchildren, Lynne Kelly and her husband, Richard, of Brunswick, Maine, Attorney Craig Moreshead and his wife, Shelley, of Del Ray Beach, Florida, Angela Mulhare and her husband, Michael, of Reading, Pennsylvania, Dr. Elizabeth Martin and her husband, Dr. Brian Rosenberg, of Winchester, Massachusetts, and Dr. Melissa Martin and her husband, Jody Blumberg, of Middleton, Massachusetts; also her precious great-grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua Moreshead, Abigael and Jack Mulhare, Asher Rosenberg, and Andrew and Lilah Blumberg.



In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was predeceased by her brothers, Andrew John Hinlicky, Rev. William Hinlicky, and George Hinlicky.



A celebration of Anne's life will be held on Monday, June, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 239 Graham Road, South Windsor, followed by burial in the Windsorville Cemetery.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the East Windsor Ambulance first responders, the ECHN Visiting Nurse & Health Services of Vernon, and the Hospice staff at Manchester Memorial Hospital for their comforting and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:



the East Windsor Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 188, East Windsor, CT, 60688



or Our Savior Lutheran Church, 239 Graham Road, South Windsor, CT 06074.



For online condolences visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Anne (Hinlicky) Maslak, 101, of Windsorville, wife of the late Emil Maslak, passed away peacefully at Manchester Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019.She was born on July 7, 1917, to the late Paul and Anna (Majko) Hinlicky, in a close-knit Slovak community in the Byram section of Greenwich. She attended Greenwich High School where she excelled in academics, was an avid gymnast in the Sokol Club, and a member of the school's award-winning glee club, who competed throughout New England.After graduating in 1935, she spent a year working as a dental hygienist in New York City. She then returned to Greenwich to take a position in the town's Tax Assessor's Office. After her marriage in 1940, Anne moved to Windsorville where she has resided for the past 78 years.In the early 1950s, Anne and her husband Emil started one of the first strawberry farms in the East Windsor area and supplied local markets with their berries throughout the decade. In 1960, Anne rejoined the workforce as a billing analyst at The Reliance Co. in Broad Brook, where she remained until her retirement in 1975.Anne was a devout Christian who prided herself as being a charter member, as well as the oldest living member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in South Windsor. For many years she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, as well as vacation Bible school. In her later years, her mission became to reach out to fellow members with cards of congratulations, well wishes, and especially of encouragement in difficult times. She was a totally selfless woman who gave freely of her time, talent, money, and most of all unconditional love.She will be sadly missed by the many whose lives she touched, but mostly by her children, Judith and her husband, Rev. Edward Baltzersen, of Palm Bay, Florida, and Tamworth, New Hampshire, Jean Martin and husband, Robert, of Tolland; and her son, John Maslak of Windsorville, with whom she made her home.She adored and was so proud of all her grandchildren, Lynne Kelly and her husband, Richard, of Brunswick, Maine, Attorney Craig Moreshead and his wife, Shelley, of Del Ray Beach, Florida, Angela Mulhare and her husband, Michael, of Reading, Pennsylvania, Dr. Elizabeth Martin and her husband, Dr. Brian Rosenberg, of Winchester, Massachusetts, and Dr. Melissa Martin and her husband, Jody Blumberg, of Middleton, Massachusetts; also her precious great-grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua Moreshead, Abigael and Jack Mulhare, Asher Rosenberg, and Andrew and Lilah Blumberg.In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was predeceased by her brothers, Andrew John Hinlicky, Rev. William Hinlicky, and George Hinlicky.A celebration of Anne's life will be held on Monday, June, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 239 Graham Road, South Windsor, followed by burial in the Windsorville Cemetery.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the East Windsor Ambulance first responders, the ECHN Visiting Nurse & Health Services of Vernon, and the Hospice staff at Manchester Memorial Hospital for their comforting and compassionate care.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:the East Windsor Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 188, East Windsor, CT, 60688or Our Savior Lutheran Church, 239 Graham Road, South Windsor, CT 06074.For online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 30 to June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close