Anne (Hinlicky) Maslak, 101, of Windsorville, wife of the late Emil Maslak, passed away peacefully at Manchester Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019.
A celebration of Anne's life will be held on Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 239 Graham Road in South Windsor, followed by burial in the Windsorville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Windsor Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 188, East Windsor, CT, 60688 and Our Savior Lutheran Church, 239 Graham Road, South Windsor, CT 06074.
For online condolences, please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 1 to June 5, 2019