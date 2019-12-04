Anne Myers of Melbourne, Florida, formerly South Windsor, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, with her daughter by her side.



Born in Hatfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Beatrice Breor. She and her family moved to South Windsor in 1948 and she graduated from Ellsworth High School on Main Street in 1952. She met Norman Myers, an Air Force mechanic in 1954 and married him in 1955. Together they raised three children, Kimberly, Noreen, and Norman. Norm, Anne, and their children began an adventurous life in 1966 when Norm's job with Kaman Aerospace moved them to Japan for three years. They continued to travel, and lived in Italy for four years and Spain for two years, finally settling back in South Windsor in 1980. Anne enjoyed working part time at Southern Auto Sales and for the family business, Heat Brand. Anne's greatest pleasure was spending time with her children, grandchildren and all her family and many friends. She continued to travel throughout her life. She was an active member of her church, St Francis of Assisi. She also belonged to the Wednesday Afternoon Club of South Windsor. She was an avid fan of UConn women's basketball.



She is predeceased by her husband, Norman M. Myers; and her granddaughter, Lauren Destafney. She is survived by her sister, Maureen Lyman (Larry); her daughter, Kimberly Usrey (Dennis); daughter Noreen Holmes (Larry); and son Norman Myers (Peggy). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Jeffrey, Scott, James, Kelly, and Tommy.



A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi in South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking you to give more of yourself this holiday season to your family and friends.



