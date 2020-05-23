Annette Clements
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Clements, 55, of Simsbury, passed away on May 1, 2020.

She was born in Mobile, Alabama, to the late Edwin Clements and Cecile Doak. She loved animals, fishing, camping, chopping wood and building fires. She was an avid Red Sox fan and a huge fan of Dustin Pedroia and Big Poppy. She loved to help her parents dig up tree roots with tablespoons. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Cecile and Linwood Doak; her brothers, Keith Clements, Edwin Clements, Jr. (Helen), Bruce Clements (Phyllis); her sisters, Debra West, Catherine Heck-Morse, her twin, Anita Clements and Roxanne Farlakas (Peter); nieces and nephews, Brian, Edwin, Adam, Kyle, Jonathan, Anthony, Jennifer, Kevin, Cara, Cassandra, Nicholas, Peter, Jack; nine great-nieces and –nephews, Brayden, Landon, Skylar, Jacoby, Dominic, Maximus, Freya, Sadie and Shea. Besides her father, Edwin she was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara and Mary; her grandparents; and her brother-in-law, Bobby.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary's Kitty Corner, 24 Ellerton St. Chicopee, MA 01020 or Juvenile Diabetes Association, 20 Batterson Park Road, 302, Farmington, CT, 06032.

For online condolences, please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 23 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved