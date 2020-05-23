Annette Clements, 55, of Simsbury, passed away on May 1, 2020.She was born in Mobile, Alabama, to the late Edwin Clements and Cecile Doak. She loved animals, fishing, camping, chopping wood and building fires. She was an avid Red Sox fan and a huge fan of Dustin Pedroia and Big Poppy. She loved to help her parents dig up tree roots with tablespoons. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Cecile and Linwood Doak; her brothers, Keith Clements, Edwin Clements, Jr. (Helen), Bruce Clements (Phyllis); her sisters, Debra West, Catherine Heck-Morse, her twin, Anita Clements and Roxanne Farlakas (Peter); nieces and nephews, Brian, Edwin, Adam, Kyle, Jonathan, Anthony, Jennifer, Kevin, Cara, Cassandra, Nicholas, Peter, Jack; nine great-nieces and –nephews, Brayden, Landon, Skylar, Jacoby, Dominic, Maximus, Freya, Sadie and Shea. Besides her father, Edwin she was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara and Mary; her grandparents; and her brother-in-law, Bobby.Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary's Kitty Corner, 24 Ellerton St. Chicopee, MA 01020 or Juvenile Diabetes Association, 20 Batterson Park Road, 302, Farmington, CT, 06032.For online condolences, please visit