Annette "Sissy" (Gill) Kelehan, 88, of East Hartford, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford after a short illness.



She was born in Hartford, Oct. 25, 1931, and had lived in East Hartford for many years. Sissy was co-owner and operator of Kelly's Pub and Steak House in Manchester with her late husband, Kelly. They worked together for over 26 years. She continued to run the pub after she lost her beloved Kelly and she enjoyed all of her many customers. She was also a loving Mom.



Ms. Kelehan is survived by a son, Charles M. Kelehan; a daughter, Kathy St. Peter; five loving and precious grandchildren, C.J., Michael, Kelli, Timmy and Ethan; five great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles P. "Kelly" Kelehan; and a brother, Stanley F. Gill, Jr.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, March 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with a service at 7 p.m., at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to, St. Francis Hospital Cancer Center, 114 Woodland Street Hartford, CT 06105.



