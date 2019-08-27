Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Levine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Nov. 6, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, the only daughter of Julius and Jean (Masserman) Rooda, and her loving stepfather, Richard Degnan (Papa). Annette had a caring heart, always putting others before herself and working tirelessly to make others happy. She enjoyed spending time with her loving husband cheering on the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.



Annette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition to her husband Harold, she was survived by five children, Sharon Levine of Somersville, South Carolina, Marilyn and Jim Vaughn of Alachua, Florida, Laurie and Chris Mickey of Broad Brook, Penny Johnston of Rockville, and Phillip and Joan Levine of Columbia; nine grandchildren, Michael Leary, Dr. April Leary Pentz, Joshua Wagner, Aaron Johnston, Larry Pagano, Sean Ciechowski, Tayler Ciechowski, Elizabeth Levine, Abigail Levine Dallas Mickey and Alston Mickey; and five great-grandchildren, Henry, Camden, Emersyn, Caleb, and Josh.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 12:30 p.m. at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, Edith Road, South Windsor.



Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.



Shiva will be observed between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at 155 Windermere Ave., Ellington, at the Deer Valley complex.



Please visit



