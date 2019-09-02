Annina "Anna" (Rosato) Gennusa (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annina "Anna" (Rosato) Gennusa.
Service Information
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-749-2244
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
64 Pearl St.
Enfield, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Annina "Anna" (Rosato) Gennusa, 93, of Enfield, beloved wife of 57 years to Francesco Gennusa, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Daughter of the late Leo Luca and Giovannina (Costa) Rosato, she was born in New York, New York, on Dec. 12, 1925. She moved to Bisacquino, Sicily, at the age of 4, where she grew up and later married her husband Francesco in 1962. The couple soon emigrated to the United States, settling in Enfield, where they spent the remainder of their years. Anna was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She was also a talented seamstress, and a faithful parishioner of St. Patrick Church.

In addition to her loving husband, Francesco, Anna is survived by her children, Rosalie Fusco and her husband, Daniel of Cheshire, and Theodore Gennusa of Enfield; and her grandchildren, Richard, Sarah "Flo,' Francesco, and Mark. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rosario Rosato and Antonino Rosato.

Her family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m. for A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to the , P. O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.