Annina "Anna" (Rosato) Gennusa, 93, of Enfield, beloved wife of 57 years to Francesco Gennusa, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Daughter of the late Leo Luca and Giovannina (Costa) Rosato, she was born in New York, New York, on Dec. 12, 1925. She moved to Bisacquino, Sicily, at the age of 4, where she grew up and later married her husband Francesco in 1962. The couple soon emigrated to the United States, settling in Enfield, where they spent the remainder of their years. Anna was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She was also a talented seamstress, and a faithful parishioner of St. Patrick Church.



In addition to her loving husband, Francesco, Anna is survived by her children, Rosalie Fusco and her husband, Daniel of Cheshire, and Theodore Gennusa of Enfield; and her grandchildren, Richard, Sarah "Flo,' Francesco, and Mark. She was predeceased by her brothers, Rosario Rosato and Antonino Rosato.



Her family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd, Enfield. A procession will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 9 a.m. for A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to the , P. O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



