Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annrita J. (Mitchell) Williamson. View Sign Service Information Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave East Hartford , CT 06108 (860)-289-0209 Send Flowers Obituary

Annrita J. (Mitchell) Williamson, 94, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully Sept. 19, 2019.



She was born in East Hartford, the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Long) Mitchell. Her parents were born in County Kerry, Ireland, and she wore her Irish heritage with pride. Annrita was a communicant of St. Rose Church and a devout Catholic. She worked as an executive assistant at Travelers Insurance Co. for 25 years and was active in their retiree club for many years.



She was an avid reader, a crossword puzzle wiz, an excellent cook, a loyal Red Sox fan, and always enjoyed the spaghetti at Henry's Pizzeria, where she had countless outings shared with family. She loved animals, especially dogs. Hope, Kenna, and Max were spoiled by her at family gatherings! Annrita's life centered on her family. Holidays, birthdays, and gatherings of any kind warmed her heart. She was especially proud of her grandchildren whom she doted on. She genuinely loved spending time with them and always made them feel special.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Weldon C. Williamson in 2012. She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Misselwitz and her husband, Paul, of West Chester, Pennsylvania; her three loving sons, Kenneth Williamson and his wife, Marjorie, of East Hartford, James Williamson and his wife, Cara, of Middletown, and Daniel Williamson and his wife, Catherine, of Manchester; seven treasured grandchildren, Michael Misselwitz and his wife, Michelle, Matthew Misselwitz and his wife, Amanda, Kevin Misselwitz, and Ryan, Alina, Conor, and Sean Williamson; five cherished great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Annrita lived the last few years at Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury where she was well cared for. She leaves behind nothing but warm memories of time spent with family and friends.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m. from the Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., in St. Bartholomew Church, Parish of Saint Teresa of Calcutta, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Burnside Avenue, East Hartford.



Visiting hours at the funeral home are Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.



For more information, to leave an online condolence, or to view Annrita's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, visit



www.callahanfuneral.com







Annrita J. (Mitchell) Williamson, 94, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully Sept. 19, 2019.She was born in East Hartford, the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Long) Mitchell. Her parents were born in County Kerry, Ireland, and she wore her Irish heritage with pride. Annrita was a communicant of St. Rose Church and a devout Catholic. She worked as an executive assistant at Travelers Insurance Co. for 25 years and was active in their retiree club for many years.She was an avid reader, a crossword puzzle wiz, an excellent cook, a loyal Red Sox fan, and always enjoyed the spaghetti at Henry's Pizzeria, where she had countless outings shared with family. She loved animals, especially dogs. Hope, Kenna, and Max were spoiled by her at family gatherings! Annrita's life centered on her family. Holidays, birthdays, and gatherings of any kind warmed her heart. She was especially proud of her grandchildren whom she doted on. She genuinely loved spending time with them and always made them feel special.She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Weldon C. Williamson in 2012. She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Misselwitz and her husband, Paul, of West Chester, Pennsylvania; her three loving sons, Kenneth Williamson and his wife, Marjorie, of East Hartford, James Williamson and his wife, Cara, of Middletown, and Daniel Williamson and his wife, Catherine, of Manchester; seven treasured grandchildren, Michael Misselwitz and his wife, Michelle, Matthew Misselwitz and his wife, Amanda, Kevin Misselwitz, and Ryan, Alina, Conor, and Sean Williamson; five cherished great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Annrita lived the last few years at Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury where she was well cared for. She leaves behind nothing but warm memories of time spent with family and friends.Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 9 a.m. from the Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, followed by the Liturgy of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., in St. Bartholomew Church, Parish of Saint Teresa of Calcutta, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Burnside Avenue, East Hartford.Visiting hours at the funeral home are Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m.For more information, to leave an online condolence, or to view Annrita's Everlasting Memorial Video Tribute, visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close