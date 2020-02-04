Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony "Tony" Baskowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony "Tony" Baskowski passed peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.



Tony was born on Aug. 16, 1926, in Rockville, to Stephen and Anna (Lentocha) Baskowski. Tony was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.



Tony leaves his loving wife of 64 years, Sophie. He also leaves his son, Stephen, and his wife, Pamela; and his daughter-in-law, Denise. He also leaves his grandchildren, Erica Bidwell and her husband, Don, Matthew Baskowski and his wife, Taylor, Cheyenne Daigle and her husband, Steve, John Baskowski Jr.; step-granddaughter Samantha Manno; and great-granddaughter Mya Baskowski. He was preceded by his son, John; and his siblings, William and Eleanor Homicki.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Crestfield nursing home in Manchester for their personal care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville.



