Anthony "Tony D" DiMastrantonio, 84, of Warehouse Point, died peacefully at his home Aug. 31, 2019.



Tony was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and came to Warehouse Point in 1950. As a youth, he was employed by John Dingess Farms. He later became a member of Labor's Local 230 of Hartford and worked on construction jobs in the state for over 47 years, retiring in 1997. Tony was a caring, thoughtful, and gentle person who, through his good nature and generosity of spirit, was well-known by almost everyone in town.



Tony was a 56-year member of the Warehouse Point Fire Department and retired at the rank of Captain. In 1968, when the Junior Division was created, he became advisor and drillmaster, a position he held for over 40 years. Many of the youths he trained went on to become members, officers, and chiefs of their fire departments. He was a past president of the local department and also served as a fire commissioner of the Warehouse Point Fire District for many years. In his retirement years, Tony remained active in the community and enjoyed watching his beloved Boston Red Sox and the UConn women's basketball team.



Tony was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Dorothy (Schweitzer) DiMastrantonio; his adopted mother, Elmyra Donihee; seven stepsiblings, Jack, Pat, Gary, Sally, Barbara, Grace, and Joan Donihee.



He is survived by his stepsister, Jean Ann (Donihee) Delton of East Hartland; stepdaughter, Dorothy Flebotte; step-granddaughters, Melissa Meyer and her husband, Rich, and Rebecca Gent; and step-great-granddaughter, Olivia Signorile, all of Massachusetts. He is also survived by hundreds of friends and brother firefighters throughout Hartford County, and will be missed by all who knew him.



Relatives and friends may join Friday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.



A funeral service (please meet at church) will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Philip Church, 150 South Main St., East Windsor, with burial to follow at Springdale Cemetery, East Windsor.



Memorial donations may be made to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.



