Anthony "Tony" Edward Bayles, age 96, of Manchester, beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Gosselin) Bayles, died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.



Tony was born in Manchester, son of the late Anthony and Mary (Chizeus) Bayles. He moved to Missouri in 1930 where he attended Fairview High School and was recruited for tryouts by the St Louis Browns who became the Baltimore Orioles. As a teenager, Tony started his own band, played lead harmonica, and won a radio contest to play at the Grand Ole Opry. He worked for Wright Aircraft who built gliders for WWII. In the late '40s he moved back to Manchester and worked for Pioneer Parachute and Battery Ignition. He became involved in the community by beginning a weekly-classified newspaper, The Silktown Flyer, in 1958. He was a member of the St Francis of Assisi Men's Club and the Luna Club of Hartford. Tony served several terms as president of the Lithuanian Club, of which his father was a founding member. Politically active at both state and local level, he served as president of the Young Democrats of CT and a Deputy Sheriff for Manchester. Tony was a tireless fisherman, longtime bowler, loved playing Setback, avid gardener, and loved feeding his birds. He learned how to oil paint after retiring and sold more than 100 paintings.



He leaves his daughters, Barbara Griesbaum and her husband, Gerry, of St. Charles, Missouri, and Linda Blumenhagen of Palm Coast, Florida; his son, Bruce Bayles and wife Lucie of Middletown; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Edward Bayles of Melbourne, Florida.



His family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, followed by a mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at St Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



