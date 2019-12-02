Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony G. Pagani. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony G. Pagani, 41, of Manchester, the husband of Jennifer R. (Cratty) Pagani, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.



Born in Manchester, he was the son of Jean (Wright) Pagani of Manchester and the late Richard Thomas Pagani.



Anthony was a loving husband and father. He was outgoing and passionate about everything he did. He loved working with his hands, hiking, fishing, martial arts, and sharing and teaching all of those things to his children. But above all, he loved the Lord and is at home, in peace.



In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Tyler, Luke, Dylan, Kelsey, and Landon Pagani; his brothers, Garrett Pagani and his wife, Marilynne, of Enfield and Richard Pagani of Manchester; and his nieces, Gianna and Sofia. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Debbie Cratty; his brother-in-law, Josh Cratty and his wife, Emily; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



Calling hours will be held at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W, Center St., Manchester on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Manchester, 240 Hillstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Pagani Children Memorial Fund, c/o Windsor Federal Savings Bank, 250 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Anthony G. Pagani, 41, of Manchester, the husband of Jennifer R. (Cratty) Pagani, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.Born in Manchester, he was the son of Jean (Wright) Pagani of Manchester and the late Richard Thomas Pagani.Anthony was a loving husband and father. He was outgoing and passionate about everything he did. He loved working with his hands, hiking, fishing, martial arts, and sharing and teaching all of those things to his children. But above all, he loved the Lord and is at home, in peace.In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his children, Tyler, Luke, Dylan, Kelsey, and Landon Pagani; his brothers, Garrett Pagani and his wife, Marilynne, of Enfield and Richard Pagani of Manchester; and his nieces, Gianna and Sofia. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Debbie Cratty; his brother-in-law, Josh Cratty and his wife, Emily; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.Calling hours will be held at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W, Center St., Manchester on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Manchester, 240 Hillstown Road, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the Pagani Children Memorial Fund, c/o Windsor Federal Savings Bank, 250 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close