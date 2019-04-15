Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony "Tony" Giancarlo. View Sign





The son of the late Vincent and Maragret (Nivelli) Giancarlo, Tony was born and raised in New York, New York. He was retired from the Marriott Corp. after many years with the company. He enjoyed listening to music and especially enjoyed going to Mohegan Sun Casino where he tested his luck in hopes of hitting it big.



Tony leaves several nieces and nephews and was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the St. Joseph's Residence Chapel, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Residence. Burial will be private and held at the family's convenience.



Donations in Tony's memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, c/o St. Joseph's Residence, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



